Air India Express cabin crew caught smuggling over 1.4 kg gold in Kochi

An Air India Express flight cabin crew was arrested on Wednesday by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department for allegedly smuggling over 1.4 kg gold through Cochin International Airport in Kochi, reported ANI.

The airline has confirmed the arrest and said that the accused, identified as Shafi, has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs Preventive Commissionerate nabbed Shafi, Wayanad resident and cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, and recovered 1.487 grams of gold from him. Officials said that he was carrying gold wrapped around his hands inside his shirt’s sleeves and planned pass through the green channel.

Kochi | Air India cabin crew Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested at Kochi Airport for smuggling 1,487 gms of gold. The cabin crew was of Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service. Further interrogation underway: Customs Preventive Commissionerate pic.twitter.com/1nxVzF2fA7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Also Read Air India incident: Accused Shankar Mishra banned for four months by airline

“A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect,” the airline’s statement read.

“Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behaviour and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities,” it added.