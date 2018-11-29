Air India Dreamliner Boeing 787-8 aircraft hits building wall at Stockholm airport; passengers safe

The damage to the aircraft is being assessed. (Representational Image | Reuters)

The wing of an Air India aircraft carrying 179 passengers hit the wall of a building during taxiing at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport Wednesday. None of the people on board were hurt in the incident, an Air India official said Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 (Dreamliner) plane had arrived from New Delhi and was taxiing to the gate when the tip of the left wing of the plane struck against the wall, he said.

The damage to the aircraft is being assessed, he added. The flight AI 167 had departed at 0239 hours from New Delhi and landed at Stockholm at 0530 hours (local time), according to the live flight tracking portal FlightRadar 24.

Last month, the wheels of a Boeing 737 plane operating Air India Express flight to Dubai from Trichy had hit the perimeter wall of the airport during the take off but continued for its destination for nearly four hours.

It was however, diverted to Mumbai after the Trichy airport officials reported the matter to pilots that the aircraft might have come in contact with the wall.