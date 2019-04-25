Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight catches fire at IGI airport; airline calls it minor incident

New Delhi | Published: April 25, 2019 10:40:35 AM

An Air India aircraft caught fire at Delhi airport late on Wednesday night. The Boeing 777 aircraft, which was scheduled to fly from Delhi to San Francisco, caught fire when it was undergoing repair work. The blaze started in the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) when the aircraft was undergoing AC repair, news agency ANI reported. Rescue and fire teams present at the airport responded immediately to douse the fire. The plane was empty at the time of repair work.

Air India has termed the fire as a ‘minor incident’.

“Yesterday night when an engineer was doing routine technical examination of an empty aircraft (777) at Delhi, an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) auto shutdown occurred. The Airport fire personnel saw black fumes emanating from the APU exhaust and sprayed APU and some part of the fuselage with foam spray,” Air India said in its statement.

Air India added in its statement, after the incident, the APU was examined but there was no trace of any burn or external damage noticed barring the minor oil leaks traces, which is normal. Detailed inspection is being conducted, it said.

The aircraft which was a Boeing 777 is a long-range wide-body twin-engine jet airliner and happens to be the world’s largest twinjet. The jet has a seating capacity of 314 to 396 passengers and has a range of 5,240 to 8,555 nautical miles.

