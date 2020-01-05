Air India launches probe after passengers allegedly manhandle cabin crew | WATCH VIDEO

Air India has launched a probe into the incident on Delhi-Mumbai flight. (File Photo/PTI)

Air India passengers manhandle crew: Air India has launched a probe to indentify the passengers who allegedly manhandled the cabin crew after its Delhi-Mumbai flight was delayed for nearly five hours due to a technical problem earlier this week. A video of the incident showing a few passengers arguing with the cabin crew and trying to open the cockpit door of Boeing 747 aircraft had gone viral. The airline has asked the crew members to submit a detailed report of the incident.

According to an official of Air India, the flight AI865 had got delayed due to a technical snag. The official told news agency PTI that some of the passengers started started knocking the cockpit door and asked the pilot to come out as soon as the aircraft returned to the bay after the snag was reported.

“The flight AI 865 of 2nd January was considerably delayed due to technical reasons. Air India management have asked the operating crew for a detailed report on the reported misbehaviour by some passengers. Further action would be considered after getting the report,” Air India spokesperson said.

WATCH VIDEO: Passengers manhandle Air India cabin crew

#WATCH A passenger onboard Air India flight AI 865 tried to open the flight exit door forcefully, after flight was delayed due to technical reasons. (02.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/9ZFqoedzzS — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020

A female passenger also grabbed the arm of one of the cabin crew members and asked her to open the exit quickly, the official added.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Air India to take action against the “unruly” passengers. The passengers, if found guilty of breaching the safety rules, can be put on the airline’s “no-fly list” for over two years. However, the final decision to ban a passenger is taken by the DGCA.