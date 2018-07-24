Air hostess suicide: Flight attendant Anissia Batra’s in-laws questioned by police

Anissia (39) allegedly jumped from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park on July 14 following which her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on the charges of dowry death on July 16.

The in-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide last week, were questioned by the police today. The couple was questioned for one-and-a-half-hour at the Hauz Khas police station today, they added. They had sought exemption from joining the probe on health grounds last week. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court today granted interim protection from arrest to the couple. Anissia (39) allegedly jumped from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park on July 14 following which her husband, Mayank Singhvi, was arrested on the charges of dowry death on July 16. Her family has been demanding the arrest of Mayank’s parents. They have accused Mayank of physically abusing her.