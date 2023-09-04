scorecardresearch
Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with her throat slit

The woman moved to Mumbai in April this year after she was selected by Air India to be trained as an air hostess.

Written by India News Desk
The deceased woman, a native of Chhattisgarh, had arrived in Mumbai in April this year for the job. (Representational image)

A 25-year-old trainee air hostess was found dead with her throat slit at her apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri late on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rupa Ogrey, a resident of Chhattisgarh. She moved to Mumbai in April this year after she was selected by Air India to be trained as an air hostess.

She was found dead late on Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in the Marol area of suburban Andheri.

The Powai police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprit, the official said, PTI reported.

During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter’s boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back. The police have now informed them about the incident.

After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family’s local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help, opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. She was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding a probe is on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 15:49 IST

