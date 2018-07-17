Air Hostess Anissia Batra alleged suicide case: In-laws to be questioned after July 20, says Delhi Police

They have also accused Singhvi’s parents of harassing their daughter for dowry. Singhvi was arrested yesterday. (FB profile of Anissia Batra)

The in-laws of a female flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, will be questioned after July 20, police said today. Anissia Batra (39), who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. The victim’s family has alleged that her husband Mayank Singhvi used to physically abuse her. They have also accused Singhvi’s parents of harassing their daughter for dowry.

Singhvi was arrested yesterday. Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said Singhvi’s parents have been granted exemption from joining the probe by the court till July 20 on personal grounds. They will be questioned after that, he said. The officer said the victim’s parents told the magistrate that Anissia was harassed for dowry.

The victim had sent a message to her husband that ‘he would see her dead face’ before taking the extreme step, police said. We have seized the cell phones of the deceased and her husband, and are checking the call records and messages, they added. Anissia’s family had claimed that a flat in Vasant Vihar was sold off by her which had led to a lot of friction between the couple.

The couple had been married for over two years. Singhvi, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights as there were “compatibility issues”.