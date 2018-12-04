Air Force Recruitment 2019: Details out! What AFCAT 2019 aspirants need to check on official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

The exams will be held on February 16-17, 2019.

The application process for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2019 has begun, and interested candidates can apply till December 30. The exams will be held on February 16-17, 2019. The recruitment will happen for flying and ground duty — which comes under technical and non-technical branches. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification for the recruitment.

Here are some important details:-

Educational Qualification

Flying: The candidates should be 12th passed with at least 60 per cent marks in Maths and Physics. The candidates also need to possess BE/BTech or graduate degree from a recognized university.

Ground Duty: The candidates need to possess four-year graduation degree. They should have cleared sections A&B Examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers or Aeronautical Society of India with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Ground Duty (non-tech): The applicants must have B.Com degree with minimum 60 per cent marks. The candidates must have passed MBA/MCA or MA/M.Sc for education posts.

Age: The applicants need to be between the age group of 20-24. However, the upper age limit for the candidates holding valid commercial pilot license issued by DGCA is relaxed by two years to 26 years

How To Apply

Visit the official website of Air Force- Common Admission Test : https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Search for the candidates login at the top

Click on AFCAT 01/2019

You’ll be directed to a new page – register and follow the instructions