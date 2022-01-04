  • MORE MARKET STATS

AIMPLB opposes govt’s ‘surya namaskar’ programmes at schools, warns Muslim students against participation

In an official statement released by AIMPLB, organisation’s General Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani asked Muslims students to not participate in such events. 

Opposing the Centre’s directive to organise ‘Surya Namaskar’ programme in schools across the country as part of the 75-year celebrations of India’s independence, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said that it was a form of Surya puja which is not allowed in Islam. 

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has written to the vice-chancellors of the country’s 1,000-plus universities and the principals of its 40,000-odd colleges to participate in the “75 Crore Surya Namaskar Project”, to be conducted in January and February. Jain’s letter says the project aims to achieve the performance of 75 crore Surya Namaskars by 3 lakh students from 30,000 colleges and universities

