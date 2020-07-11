AIMIM chief takes COVID-19 test, asks people to get tested

Owaisi appealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested. "Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 today. My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative. He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after 30 hours.
“There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!,” he tweeted. The two tests were conducted at differentplaces in the
city.
