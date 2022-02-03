AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says bullets fired upon his car in Uttar Pradesh

A photo shared by Owaisi on his Twitter showed two bullet marks on the doors of the vehicle.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today alleged that three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh when he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut’s Kithaur. Owaisi said that he is safe and had to depart in another vehicle as the car got punctured.

A photo shared by Owaisi on his Twitter showed two bullet marks on the doors of the vehicle. “Some time ago, my car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll gate. 4 rounds fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I left in another car. We are all safe,” said Owaisi.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

The police has reached the spot and is looking into the matter.

“After the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi’s car, the police immediately reached the spot and detained a suspect in the case. Weapons have also been recovered. One of his accomplices has run away, search is underway to trace him,” said Deepak Bhukar, SP Hapur.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with some regional parties. The AIMIM will contest 100 seats of the 402-member UP assembly. The voting for the UP Election will take place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.