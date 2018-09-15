AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Amit Shah to contest elections from Hyderabad (File photo)

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched an attack on BJP chief Amit Shah and challenged him to contest elections from Hyderabad. Owaisi tweeted that even then MIM will win and BJP will not be able to retain 5 assembly seats. “Welcome, people of Hyderabad and Telangana will defeat your strategy I request @AmitShah to contest from Hyderabad and inshallah MIM will win and BJP will not be able to retain 5 Assembly seats inshallah. What is a strategy to control Oil prices, Employment for Youth,$ and ₹ BJP has NO Ans,” he tweeted.

The statement came after BJP chief has said that BJP will emerge as a strong and decisive force in the state assembly elections. The AIMIM chief also attacked Amit Shah over Nirva Modi and Mehul Choksi. He asked if the BJP chief is so worried about taxpayers money then why there is a photo with Nirav Modi in Switzerland.

“If you are so worried about taxpayers then how there’s a photo with Nirav Modi in Switzerland? Who called Mehul as Mehul Bhai? Who said about the meeting before going to London? Wasn’t it taxpayers’ money?” Owaisi told ANI.

BJP chief who is on a day-long visit to Hyderabad today has alleged that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) are engaged in “shadow boxing”. Shah also raised the question on sudden polls in the state. Addressing a press conference, Shah said, “Rao and TRS have forced a small state to bear the expenditure of two elections. BJP believes that TRS has put an additional burden of crores of rupees on people to further its political interests,” reports IANS.

Criticising Rao, Shah said TRS chief had supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘One Nation, One election”. The BJP president added that he was surprised when Rao suddenly changed his stand on the issue. He also demanded an explanation from Telangana’s caretaker Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao over imposing additional expenditure on common people by going for an early poll in the state.

