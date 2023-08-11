‘Aim to provide justice, not punish’: Amit Shah introduces 3 bills to overhaul archaic criminal laws

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three Bills — Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023- in Lok Sabha, which are aimed at reforming the country’s criminal justice system.

The 1860 Indian Penal Code would be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will replace the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Bharatiya Sakshya will replace Indian Evidence Act.

Amit Shah said that these laws were a symbol of servitude (ghulami). “The government intends to send these Bills to the Parliamentary Standing Committee,” he said.

Also Read: Sedition law to be fully repealed in IPC overhaul: Amit Shah in Parliament

A new offence on acts of secession, armed rebellion, subversive activities, separatist activities or endangering the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India has been added to the revised laws.

“The laws that will be repealed… the focus of those laws was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen,” Amit Shah said in the Lower House of Parliament.

“The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime,” Shah added.

He further said, “Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition. From 1860 to 2023, the country’s criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws, there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country.”

Also Read: ‘Emergency on permanent basis’: Congress’ Veerappa Moily slams Centre over data protection bill

“Under these bills, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team’s visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory,” Amit Shah said.

The key bills include the proposal for a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants.

The new bills also propose to repeal the sedition law.

Offences such as separatism and waging war against the country will be defined as separate offences. A provision has also been brought in to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia.

(With inputs from agencies)