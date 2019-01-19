Aim of Opposition alliance is to form secular government, says Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 6:17 PM

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday hailed TMC's mega opposition rally here and said the aim of the rainbow opposition alliance is to defeat the BJP and form a secular government.

The Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is BJP.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday hailed TMC’s mega opposition rally here and said the aim of the rainbow opposition alliance is to defeat the BJP and form a secular government. “The cloud is dispappearing and rainbow will emerge soon with the fall of Modi Government and fulfil people’s expectation,” Singhvi said at the mammoth gathering at the Brigade Parade Grounds, where leaders of more than 14 parties, except the BJD and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, spoke at the united opposition rally.

Read | Opposition rally in Kolkata: Need to defeat dangerous BJP government at any cost, says Arvind Kejriwal

“Never before have we seen such vendetta politics as now … When Amit Shah did 100 rallies in Uttar Pradesh, no one questioned, but when RJD organised a rally it got an income tax notice,” he said. Congress is an ally of the Lalu Prasad’s RJD in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. Accusing the Centre of indulging in “cheap politics”, the Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is BJP.

Narendra Modi makes fun of the opposition alliance, but his party made the most unethical alliance in Kashmir. What will he say about it?” Singhvi asked.

