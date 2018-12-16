Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar makes rare public appearance, inspects 2 bridges

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar inspects the construction of Zuari Bridge & third Mandovi bridge. (ANI)

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday inspected an under-construction bridge on Mandovi River here, the first time he has been seen in public since returning to the state on October 14 post hospitalisation in Delhi’s AIIMS. He later inspected the work of a bridge over Zuari River near Agassaim village, some 15 kilometres from here.

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 and this is the first time he has moved out of the house, officials said.

Read | Rahul Gandhi completes 1 year as Congress president. His commitment to partymen

A senior Chief Minister’s Office functionary Sunday said Parrikar travelled from Porvorim to Merces inspecting the bridge, the third over the Mandovi. The bridge, which is expected to be completed next year, will connect Panaji to the rest of north Goa.

Parrikar alighted from the car at the site and discussed the progress of the work with officials of the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation and contracting firm Larsen and Toubro, the CMO functionary said. The opposition Congress has been alleging that Parrikar’s ailment and his absence from office had brought the coastal state’s administration to a standstill.