AIIMS slapped with Rs 50,000 fine by Delhi HC for not allowing student to appear for exam over Aadhaar

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been slapped with a fine of Rs 50,000 by the Delhi High Court after the premier institute didn’t allow an MBBS aspirant to write the entrance exams as the student’s Aadhaar card could not be scanned at the centre. The Delhi High court observed that the controller of examination of AIIMS adopted a callous attitude in unnecessarily depriving the student of appearing in the exam. It then issued a slew of directions to avoid a repeat of the incident.

The 17-year-old student was supposed to write the AIIMS entrance exam on May 26, but was refused entry into examination centre since the “QR code of his Aadhaar Card did not get scanned”. The student had written a letter to the authorities but when he did not receive any response, he approached the High Court seeking a stay on the publication of the results of the examination, scheduled to be declared on June 18, and for conducting the exam afresh.

The court, however, refused to order a re-exam, saying it would cause a lot of disturbance to other students who have already appeared in the test. The court stated that it would be unfair to impose the burden of another exam on the other candidates. Justice Pratibha Singh of the Delhi HC said that in view of the non-responsive attitude of AIIMS, both to the candidate’s representation and before this court, the petitioner deserves to be compensated with costs for the treatment that has been meted out to him. The HC then directed AIIMS to pay costs of Rs 50,000 to the petitioner.

When the matter was initially listed for hearing, the court had issued notices to AIIMS and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), asking them to file their response within a week. While UIDAI filed a response confirming that the student’s Aadhaar card was genuine, AIIMS failed to file a counter affidavit.

The court also issued a slew of directions to prevent students and candidates, appearing for the AIIMS examinations, having to meet with such incidents. It directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to include in its brochure the manner in which examination centres respond to various situations such as identification of documents, medical conditions, discrepancies in admit cards and question papers and manner of marking answers. It added that if the examinations are conducted online, there ought to be an emergent technical response team to deal with any technical glitches that may arise.