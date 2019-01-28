AIIMS jumps to control damage after seeking caste and religion data of senior doctors

The country's premier medical institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sought details like caste and religion from its faculty, invoking sharp reactions from its staff including the Director.

The single-page form was circulated among the faculty members last week by the faculty cell. The form is aimed at creating a database of all senior doctors, it said. Apart from name and age, the other details it seeks include salary and appointment.

Senior doctors termed the development shocking and not justified. When Dr Guleria was approached by the IE, he said he was unaware of such a form being distributed by the faculty cell. He said that no senior doctor is ever asked about his or her religion and caste.

“I have not seen the form but even then it doesn’t make any sense. We, at AIIMS, are not bothered about the caste and religion of any doctor and it is not justified to ask these things,” he said.

A senior doctor who received the form told IE on terms on anonymity, “This is shocking. Why do they want to talk about the caste and religion of any doctor who is working in the hospital? Even during entrance examinations, students object to such questions.”

Former AIIMS director Dr MC Mishra too said that he had never heard of such a question being asked to a doctor. “In institutions like AIIMS, we should stay away from talking about this demography,” he told the daily.

When AIIMS faculty cell was quizzed about the development, it claimed that the question was “added… by mistake”. Dr Sanjay Arya, who heads administrative work at the cell, sad that the form was distributed to prepare a database of all senior doctors.

“There is no need to have details about their caste and religion. The question was added in the form by mistake. I will get it rectified soon,” he said.

