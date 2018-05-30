AIGF conducts India Gaming Conclave

AIGF CEO Roland Landers said “it is satisfying to have succeeded in putting together good governance initiatives for our members through the self- regulation charters and third party audits that augurs well for the growing skill gaming industry in India”.

The All India Gaming Federation, the apex industry body for the skill gaming industry in India, on Tuesday commemorated the second edition of its annual IP event — ‘India Gaming Conclave’. Speaking on the occasion, Law Commission justice Balbir Singh Chauhan said the “conclave is a brilliant platform to witness effective dialogues between operators and industry stakeholders on the current issues in the gaming industry and to bring together various influencers and law makers to initiate legalisation and regulation in gaming industry. It is a progressive development in the right direction and can open further avenues for the sector and paves a path for the significant change in the skill gaming industry”.

