AIADMK tussle: Delhi HC denies TTV Dinakaran, VK Sasikala ‘two leaves’ symbol

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the petition of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala for allotting the ‘two-leaves’ symbol of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK). The symbol is currently with the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK.

The high court upheld the Election Commission’s decision to allow the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction to use the symbol.

Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.

The EC has allotted ‘pressure cooker’ symbol, as an interim measure, to Dinakaran faction last year during the bypolls of the R K Nagar constituency in Tamil Nadu which he had won with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

The EC on November 23, 2017, had allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

(With inputs from PTI)