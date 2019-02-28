AIADMK tussle: Delhi HC denies TTV Dinakaran, VK Sasikala ‘two leaves’ symbol

Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected the petition of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala for allotting the ‘two-leaves’ symbol of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK). The symbol is currently with the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction of the AIADMK.
The high court upheld the Election Commission’s decision to allow the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction to use the symbol.
Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) after he and Sasikala were expelled from the Palaniswami-led AIADMK.
The EC has allotted ‘pressure cooker’ symbol, as an interim measure, to Dinakaran faction last year during the bypolls of the R K Nagar constituency in Tamil Nadu which he had won with a margin of over 40,000 votes.
The EC on November 23, 2017, had allotted the ‘two leaves’ symbol to the group headed by Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.