AIADMK to decide on alliance once dates are out: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Keeping the suspense alive for the general elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that any decision regarding the party’s alliance will come only once the elections dates are announced. He made this statement after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

“The date for general elections has not been announced. We will decide on alliance once the poll dates are announced,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Palaniswami said: “We need funds to implement various welfare schemes in the state. Keeping our financial position in mind, we will decide on reducing fuel prices in the state.”

Palaniswami also talked about his meeting with the Prime Minister. “In our meeting with PM today, we have put forward a demand to accord Bharat Ratna to ‘Amma’ and Arignar Anna (CN Annadurai). We also demanded Chennai central railway station to be re-named after AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran,” he told ANI.

This year in April, AIADMK’s mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’ published an article hinting at possible ties between the BJP and AIADMK in future. According to a PTI report, the article said: “whatever be the number of protests and demonstrations, no one can sever ties between AIADMK and BJP.”

“The signs are becoming visible for AIADMK and BJP to work like a double-barrelled gun in Indian politics. The pathway is clear,” it had said.

However, in May, AIADMK MP V Maitreyan said that the formation of an alliance would be decided based on the situation on the ground during elections.