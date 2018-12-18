AIADMK to boycott CM V Narayanasamy’s ‘all party’ meet in Puducherry on Wednesday

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.

The opposition AIADMK Tuesday announced its decision not to participate in the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tomorrow to discuss the situation arising out of the Supreme court upholding nomination of the 3 BJP members to the Assembly.

Addressing reporters here, the AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said, “no purpose would be served by the all party leaders meeting the Chief Minister has convened.” The Supreme Court had on Decmber 6 upheld the Centre’s decision to nominate three BJP members– V Saminathan, K G Shankar and S Selvaganapathy to the territorial assembly last year.

He said, “whenever the Chief Minister found that the going was not easy for the government he convenes joint meeting of leaders of political parties.” “Why no such meeting was held when the turf war between the Lt Governor and the government was obstructing smooth implementation of the welfare schemes ?” he asked.

Anbalagan said he and three other legislators of the party would boycott tomorrow’s meeting. He charged the Chief Minister with having failed to present the government’s objection to the nomination by the Centre effectively in the top court.