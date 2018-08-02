AIADMK Thiruparankundram MLA AK Bose dies of heart attack

Bose complained of chest pain and was rushed to hospital but died on the way, they said. Bose was elected MLA from Thiruparankunram constituency in this district thrice. (IE)

Ruling AIADMK MLA A K Bose, representing Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency, died due to a heart attack in the early hours today, his family said. He was 69. Bose complained of chest pain and was rushed to hospital but died on the way, they said. Bose was elected MLA from Thiruparankunram constituency in this district thrice. He won the by-election after S M Seeninvelu who won the seat in the May 2016 Assembly elections died before taking oath as an MLA.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed their condolences. “Bose was loyal to the AIADMK and J Jayalalithaa,” a party statement said. DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition in the

Assembly M K Stalin also condoled Bose’s death, saying it was a big loss to the people of Thiruparankundram.