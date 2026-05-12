The internal rift within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came out in the open on Tuesday (May 12) after senior leader CV Shanmugam announced that a faction of the party would support Chief Minister Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in Tamil Nadu. The announcement marks a major political development in the state just days after Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister following the Assembly election results.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said the AIADMK was founded in opposition to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and could not compromise on that political identity.

“We founded this party against the DMK. For 53 years, our politics have been against the DMK,” he said while reacting to the fractured verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. According to Shanmugam, suggestions within political circles that the AIADMK could support or align with the DMK were firmly rejected by party leaders and cadres.

“If we were to form an alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK would cease to exist. Our cadre and leaders refused to accept such a scenario,” he said.

Rift with EPS leadership becomes visible

The statements by Shanmugam has intensified speculation about growing divisions within the AIADMK leadership, particularly between rebel leaders and party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

According to The Indian Express, EPS is facing increasing resistance from a section of leaders led by Shanmugam and SP Velumani over the party’s future political direction after the elections.

While EPS reportedly continues to enjoy support from a section of MLAs, the rebel camp has claimed it commands majority backing within the party organisation. The AIADMK currently has 47 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after contesting 167 seats in the recently concluded elections.

AIADMK says focus now on rebuilding party

The rebel AMADMK leader said the AIADMK presently stands without a formal alliance and must now concentrate on reorganising and strengthening the party after the electoral setback. “In the end, we decided to extend our support to the TVK, which emerged victorious,” he said.

The support from sections of the AIADMK has become politically significant because Vijay’s TVK, despite emerging as the single largest party in its electoral debut, fell short of securing a majority on its own.

Vijay government faces crucial floor test

AIADMK faction backing TVK could prove crucial for Vijay ahead of the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Vijay, who took oath as Chief Minister two days ago, is required to prove his majority on the floor of the House by May 13.

Presently, the TVK-led alliance reportedly has the support of 120 MLAs, including backing from the Indian National Congress and several smaller parties.