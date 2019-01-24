AIADMK says open to alliance ahead of polls, but with riders

By: | Published: January 24, 2019 5:22 PM

AIADMK party will also brainstorm with its rank and file, even as there are various decision-making committees that will deliberate upon the issue

AIADMK, AIADMK in tamil nadu, AIADMK alliance, lok sabha olls 2019, d jayakumarSenior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact. (ANI Twitter)

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday said its doors for alliance were open but insisted it will choose its partners based on certain “guidelines” including the prospective ally’s record on pro-Tamil Nadu efforts. Senior AIADMK leader and state Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said the party will consult its various stakeholders and arrive at a consensus before firming up a poll pact.

“We have not closed our doors regarding alliance… (others) can come. But there are certain guidelines like what public welfare measures they have done for the state (Tamil Nadu), whether they support the government in its efforts to uphold the state’s rights,” he told reporters here.

Also read: ‘Go Back to Italy’: Farmers protest against Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Amethi  

Besides these guidelines, the party will also brainstorm with its rank and file, even as there are various decision-making committees that will deliberate upon the issue, he said. After consulting all these stakeholders, the party will arrive at a consensus on its electoral alliance, the Minister said.

