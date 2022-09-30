AIADMK row: SC issues notice on OPS’ petition, EPS agrees not to hold GS elections until court decision

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition filed by AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam challenging Madras High Court’s direction which allowed Edappadi Palaniswami to continue as the party’s interim general secretary, Live Law reported.

The Madras High Court nullified the July 11 General Council meeting of the AIADMK where Edappadi Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, was made the interim General Secretary of the party.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari asked EPS not to conduct further elections, and posted the petition for hearing on November 21.

Senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram, appearing for OPS, assured that elections will not be held until the matter is finally decided.

The bench tagged the matter with an earlier special leave petition which was filed against the Madras HC direction restraining passing of general resolutions in the AIADMK general council meetings.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister OPS has approached the SC against the September 2 order passed by a division bench of the Madras HC which reversed a single bench order for maintaining status quo with respect to the AIADMK leadership.

In the July 11 meeting, leader of opposition EPS was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, and Panneerselvam was ousted from the party.

The division bench’s order had strengthened Palaniswami’s position as the single, supreme leader of the party.