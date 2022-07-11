AIADMK passes key resolutions as Palaniswami takes charge: Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa, end of dual leadership – TOP Developments

The Madras High Court’s green-signal for the key General Council meet for the AIADMK on Monday dealt a huge blow to O Panneerselvam (OPS) as it paved the way for a single leadership under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) within the AIADMK.

Here are the top highlights from the General Council meeting:

The party’s General Council adopts a resolution to revive the powerful general secretary post, which was once held by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and the post was abolished after her death in 2016. The elections will be held in four months’ time.

General Council passes resolution to end dual leadership within the party and create a post of deputy general secretary. The deputy general secretary will be handpicked by the general secretary.

At the GC meeting, the party adopted a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, for Periyar, MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalitha.

AIADMK abolishes posts of coordinator and joint coordinator.

The General Council (GC) Meeting presided by E Palaniswami got underway at the party office in Vanagaram after the HC’s go-ahead, where 16 resolutions are expected to be passed.

Before the meeting, violent clashes broke out between the alleged supporters of the OPS and the EPS camps, with many reportedly injured. Visuals of supporters carrying AIADMK flags and throwing stones at each other surfaced, damaging banners and posters in the party office. Many people were seen barging into the party office by breaking the doors. Security has been tightened at the party office.



(With inputs from ANI and PTI)