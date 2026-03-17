AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam stoked a controversy on Tuesday by referring to actress Nayanthara while ridiculing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s initiative of “Tell us your dream”, resulting in a backlash from various sections.

Remarks Trigger Political Backlash

While participating in the party’s protest against the DMK dispensation in Villupuram, about 150 km from here, Shanmugam, a former minister remarked, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone’s dream to marry Nayanthara?” Taking a dig at the CM for launching the scheme at the fag end of the rule, to obtain feedback on development initiatives from the public, Shanmugam wondered what Stalin had done all through the five years of his tenure.

Later, the former state law minister expressed regret and clarified that his remarks pertaining to the actress were uttered by “mistake” and that there was no “malicious intent.” A spokesperson from the party, however, distanced the AIADMK from the derogatory and inappropriate remark.

Shanmugam is known to make controversial remarks. Previously, he had said that the Chief Minister might even announce a wife for free as part of his election promises.

This statement evoked spontaneous criticism from the political party leaders.

Leaders, Film Body Condemn Statement

Slamming the MP, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi said the AIADMK has never had any political culture or basic morality.

“Therefore, it is futile to expect the Leader of the Opposition to take action against the disgusting speech of this person from his party who routinely degrades women,” Kanimozhi said on ‘X.’ “It is a disgusting statement made by a repeat offender C Ve Shanmugam. This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women. Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK general secretary) should take action against him,” DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said.

Former CPI (M) legislator K Balabharathi demanded that the Election Commission take immediate action against Shanmugam.

Congress MP from Karur Jothimani strongly condemned his remarks and said such blatant and obscene speech made against women in public cannot be ignored.

“It is not acceptable to speak in bad light of a woman who is successful in the film industry, a wife of another, a mother of two children, who has gone through various struggles and continues to travel. It is also wrong according to law,” she said in a post on ‘X.’ The MP demanded that the police immediately register a case against Shanmugam and take appropriate action.

The South Indian Film Artistes Association condemned the “derogatory and shameful” speech and said Shanmugam has abandoned the parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks against the actress.

In a statement here, the association demanded that the MP refrain from making such “disrespectful” comments about women and pointed out that there was no field without women.

It sought to know if the AIADMK, which had a towering personality like late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to helm the organisation, approved his disrespectful remarks against women.

Requesting for a responsible political discourse, the association demanded a public apology from the MP and stated that the film fraternity was solidly together in defending women’s dignity.