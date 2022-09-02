AIADMK see-saw: Madras HC sets aside single-judge order, reinstates Palaniswami as interim general secretary

In a setback to O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK camp, the Madras High Court on Friday set aside a previous order that had declared null and void the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) July 11 general council (GC) meeting, and restored former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary, The Indian Express reported.

The latest order was issued by a division bench consisting of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan while hearing an appeal that was filed by EPS, and sets aside the single-judge order by Justice G Jayachandran, which had nullified the AIADMK GC meeting. With this order, it has cemented the position of Palaniswami as the supreme leader of the party.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, was appointed as the interim general secretary at the July 11 meeting, and Panneerselvan, known as OPS, was ousted from the party.

On August 17, a single-bench judge had ordered maintenance of status-quo ante in the AIADMK affairs as of June 23. On that day, OPS was the coordinator and EPS was the joint coordinator.

“When the 1st respondent did not challenge the resolutions passed in the general council meeting held on June 23, an order of status quo on June 23 cannot be granted,” read the order pronounced by the two-judge bench.

In his appeal, EPS argued that the order had an error in approach, arguing that OPS had not demanded a status quo and that the court had still ordered it. He called the approach “quite extraordinary”.