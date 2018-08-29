AIADMK founder, Ex-Tamil Nadu CM MGR’s centenary celebrations to be held on September 22,30: State government

The centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, was held last year in all districts of the state except these two, a Government Order said. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu government today said the MGR Centeneray celebrations in Kanyakumari and Chennai, earlier postponed due to “administrative reasons,” will be held on September 22 and 30, respectively. The centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, was held last year in all districts of the state except these two, a Government Order said.

The centenary celebrations of the AIADMK founder were postponed in Kanyakumari and Chennai due to “administrative reasons,” the GO issued by Tamil Development and Information Department, said. The Chennai event will be the valedictory function, it added. Earlier, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Palaniswani in May 2017 had decided to celebrate the MGR centenary celebrations in all 32 districts of the state. A yesteryear charismatic matinee idol, Ramachandran founded the AIADMK in 1972 after his expulsion from DMK following differences with the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi and emerged as the latter’s most formidable rival.