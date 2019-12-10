AIADMK demands inclusion of 4 tribes of Puducherry in scheduled tribe list

He also said that the Puducherry government has been pleading for long time for including these communities in the list of STs but no action has been taken. (YouTube screenshot)

The AIADMK on Tuesday demanded that the government expedite inclusion of four tribal communities of Puducherry– Kattunayakan, Malalikuravan, Yerukkula and Kuruman — in the scheduled tribe (ST) category. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, AIADMK member N Gokulakrishana said a committee constituted by the Puducherry government had recommended inclusion of five tribal communities under Article 342 of the Constitution in the ST list.

However, the Central government notified inclusion of only ‘Irular’ community as ST and no action has been taken yet for including the remaining four tribes such as Kattunayakan, Malalikuravan, Yerukkula and Kuruman. These tribals are living in isolated pockets in Puducherry region. As a result, they are not able to enjoy the benefits of reservation and other concessions available to these communities, he said.

He also said that the Puducherry government has been pleading for long time for including these communities in the list of STs but no action has been taken. “I request the government to expedite the matter and include the left over tribes in the ST category,” he added.