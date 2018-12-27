AI Push: Parliament, assemblies to use artificial intelligence and machine learning under E-Vidhan project

Parliament, assemblies to use artificial intelligence and machine learning under E-Vidhan project

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to streamline operations and discharge their legislative obligations more efficiently. Under the phase II of National E-Vidhan project, 42 legislative bodies of the country with a combined membership of over 5,300 will use ‘cooked information’, a term for the processed information to be used in machine learning and artificial intelligence to overhaul the handling of information.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have embarked on an ambitious project called NeVA (National E-Vidhan) at a cost of Rs. 740 crore to help legislative bodies to go paperless in their functioning.

“In the phase one, we are going for data processing only. In the phase two we are going to use intelligent data processing that is we will use AI and Machine Learning technologies and will make the information available in different formats and analyse, this is what we call ‘cooked information,” Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Surendra Nath Tripathi told FE Online.

This could be a game changer as these houses together have over 5,300 members and 550 different standing committees of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies, generating more than 500 reports every year. MPs and MLAs also ask nearly 2 lakh questions each year that requires extensive paper work but this voluminous information is not easy to process and use. AI and Machine Learning can study the patterns and suggest improvements on the basis of insight drawn by the system.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, which is the nodal ministry for its nationwide roll out, has already completed the training of staff in 11 states on the basis of insight drawn from the pilot project conducted in Himachal Pradesh. This pilot project has been extremely successful in Himachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh assembly has already amended its rules to accept questions and replies received through an e-platform. However, in the first phase which is under implementation across several states in the country, AI and Machine Learning has not been used.

“When this information will be ‘cooked’ properly and becomes ‘digestible’ for use in artificial intelligence system then we will use AI,” said Mr. Tripathi, who is steering the project as the head of nodal ministry implementing the project.

National E-Vidhan System will use these cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning only in the second phase once the roll out for the first phase is complete across the country. The government hopes to start using these technologies in the NeVA system within a year.

“We have not fixed a date for it but it can be within a year or earlier also,” clarified Mr. Tripathi as the technology and devise neutral platform developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) is ready to be used by all the state legislatures but it is yet to be implemented by some 20 states in the country.