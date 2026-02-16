As New Delhi braces to host a massive gathering of world leaders, researchers and tech entrepreneurs on artificial intelligence this week, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is set to kick off at the iconic Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan on February 16.

With a star-studded lineup of global tech titans ranging from Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, the summit marks India’s definitive bid to lead the global south’s AI chapter. However, for the thousands of delegates and policy makers descending upon the capital, the immediate challenge isn’t just to determine the future of AGI, but navigating the high-security corridors of Central Delhi.

The summit which is expected to draw attendees in the form of policymakers, global tech executives, startups and researchers from around the world also happens to coincide with peak weekday movement in central Delhi, making early planning essential for attendees.

Navigating ‘Mandapam’ maze: Revised access protocols

In a detailed traffic advisory released on the eve of the summit, authorities have urged attendees to ditch private vehicles in favor of the Delhi Metro or public transport. Parking at the primary venues is strictly limited, and revised gate protocols are in effect to accommodate VVIP movements.

According to the official advisory, venue timings on February 16 will be 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM at Bharat Mandapam and 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.

For those heading to Bharat Mandapam, timing is going to be everything. Access through Gate 4 is permitted only between 7:30 AM and 2:00 PM for drop-offs. Post-lunch, entry shifts exclusively to Gate 7.

Metro users are advised to utilize the dedicated entry at Gate 10. Meanwhile, over at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, all attendees whether on foot or in vehicles have been mandated to only use Gate 2 for entry related purposes.

To manage the overflow, the government has designated off-site parking at Purana Qila, the National Zoo, and JLN Stadium, with a fleet of shuttles and golf carts providing “last-mile” connectivity to the venue.

Shuttle services will apply from these locations to Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 04. The authorities have further advised delegates to use designated golf carts provided within the Bharat Mandapam complex to reach their respective venues.

Blueprint for Day 1: High stakes sessions and itinerary

While the city manages the traffic, the interior of Bharat Mandapam will host the intellectual foundation of the summit. Day 1 (February 16) focuses on policy-focused roundtables and frontier research.

This day will broadly feature keynote addresses, policy-focused panel discussions, and expert roundtables. The AI Expo will also be inaugurated on this day.

While the AI Expo will be held in Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena, other events will be spread across the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Amedkar Bhawan.

Traffic may slow near Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg during peak hours. Metro travel is expected to be the fastest option. Delegates should follow assigned gates to avoid delays and missing sessions.