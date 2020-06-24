Ahmedabad: Major fire at factory in Sanand, 25 fire engines on spot

Sanand fire: A major fire engulfed a sanitary health products factory in Sanand area of Ahmedabad.
Sanand Factory Fire, Sanand GIDC Fire: A major fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad. As many as 25 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.
According to reports, the fire was reported at a sanitary health products manufacturing unit.
- Surat: FM Nirmala Sitharaman steps in after policeman assaults female banker, cop suspended - Video
- Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao': KCR demands highest civilian honour for former PM, Telangana Assembly to pass resolution
- 'Relaunch of scion can wait', JP Nadda sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi over Ladakh politics
Ahmedabad SP Rural KT Kamariya said that a fire-fighting operation is underway. He said officials are facing difficulty as the materials inside the factory are flammable in nature.
“As raw material inside the factory is flammable so it has become too difficult to control the fire. I have been told by a representative of the factory that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” he said.
Kamariya said that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The fire blazed through Unicharm India Pvt Ltd, an arm of the Japanese firm Unicharm Corporation. It manufactures diapers and other similar products.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.