Ahmedabad: Major fire at factory in Sanand, 25 fire engines on spot

Major fire at factory in Sanand. (Photo ANI)

Sanand Factory Fire, Sanand GIDC Fire: A major fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad. As many as 25 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames.

According to reports, the fire was reported at a sanitary health products manufacturing unit.

Ahmedabad SP Rural KT Kamariya said that a fire-fighting operation is underway. He said officials are facing difficulty as the materials inside the factory are flammable in nature.

“As raw material inside the factory is flammable so it has become too difficult to control the fire. I have been told by a representative of the factory that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” he said.

Kamariya said that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire blazed through Unicharm India Pvt Ltd, an arm of the Japanese firm Unicharm Corporation. It manufactures diapers and other similar products.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.