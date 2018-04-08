Ahmedabad-Puri Express runs without engine for several kilometres: Seven Railway staff suspended in Odisha

Seven railway men were suspended in connection with lapses that led to 22 coaches of an express train with passengers on board to travel a few km without an engine in Odisha, a railway spokesman said today. (PTI)

Seven railway men were suspended in connection with lapses that led to 22 coaches of an express train with passengers on board to travel a few km without an engine in Odisha, a railway spokesman said today. A possible disaster was averted after alert staff put stones on the track and brought the Ahmedabad-Puri Express to a halt late last night, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesman said, adding all the passengers were safe. While five railway personnel were placed under suspension this morning, two had been suspended soon after the coaches of the train rolled down the track at Titlagarh in Balangir district after detachment of the engine, he said.

The rolling down of an engineless Ahmedabad-Puri Express in Odisha is an isolated incident of staff negligence that is sincerely regretted by the railways, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said today in a statement. “While the concerned staff has been suspended and a high-level enquiry has also been ordered, the railways remains committed to ensuring highest levels of safety in train operations. We have also ordered a one-month long drive over the entire network for sensitising the staff regarding the precautions to be taken to prevent such incidents,” Lohani said. He further said passenger safety, followed by passenger comfort, remained the highest priority of the Indian Railways.

“The subject of safety is continuously monitored at the highest levels in the railway board with the monitoring being done daily at the level of the CRB,” the statement said. Seven railway employees were today suspended when 22 coaches of the Ahmadabad-Puri Express ran without an engine for several kilometres last night.

Two engine drivers, three carriage repairing staff and two operating department employees were placed under suspension, he said. The coaches travelled from Titlagarh station towards Kesinga in Kalahandi district after the engine was detached to be attached at the other end, the spokesman said, adding the section from Titlagarh towards Kesinga has a downward slope. The incident happened apparently due to non-application of skid-brakes on the wheels of the coaches by the staff deployed there. According to rules, the staff should have put the skid-brakes, he said. “When an engine is detached to be attached at the other end, coaches should be secured with wheel skid-brakes. In this case, it appears that skid-brakes were not placed properly. Facts will be known after a detailed enquiry,” he said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Jaideep Gupta has ordered a probe by divisional heads of different departments, the spokesman said. Soon after the incident, an engine was sent from Titlagarh to ferry the coaches back, he said. ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh said immediate corrective measures will be initiated and strict action taken against those responsible for the incident. “Strictest action will be initiated against any negligent act endangering safety of trains. Safety is non-negotiable and cannot be compromised.

Strict action will be taken against any railway employee found guilty,” Singh said. In the wake of the incident, ECoR Chief Safety Officer S S Mishra has advised a special safety drive at all stations in the zone where engine reversal of mail and express trains takes place and also at terminals where trains terminate, the spokesman said. Some of these stations are Talcher, Bhadrakh, Angul, Paradip, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur.