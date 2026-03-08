Traffic authorities in Ahmedabad have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Since a huge crowd is expected for the match, traffic movement on several roads near the stadium will be restricted or diverted, according to the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police.

“During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India-2026 final match at the ‘Narendra Modi Stadium,’ traffic passing through the specified route is restricted/diverted for vehicle movement,” Ahmedabad Traffic Police said in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Traffic restrictions and closed routed in Ahmedabad

Officials said vehicles travelling on roads around the stadium may face restrictions during the event. Commuters have been advised to plan their journey in advance and follow the diversion routes announced by the traffic police.

The road from Janpath T-junction to Motera Stadium Main Gate, via Krupa Residency T-junction up to Motera Gam T-junction, will remain closed for vehicles from both directions during the match.

Authorities have asked motorists to avoid this route and use alternate roads to prevent heavy congestion near the stadium.

Alternate routes for commuters

Vehicles travelling from Tapovan Circle towards ONGC Crossroads through Janpath T-junction should use internal roads before the restriction point and follow the alternative routes suggested by traffic officials.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Krupa Residency T-junction should take the left connector road and continue through the designated diversion route.

Curfew-like restrictions imposed in some areas

Police have also imposed curfew-like restrictions in some areas under Section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951 within the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissionerate. These restrictions will remain in place on March 8 from 10:00 AM until midnight and then from 12:00 midnight to 2:00 AM on March 9.

Authorities warned that anyone violating the orders may face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Section 131 of the Gujarat Police Act. Police officers have been authorised to register cases and take action against those who break the rules.

After a month of intense matches across India and Sri Lanka, the final is expected to be a thrilling contest. Suryakumar Yadav-led India reached the final after a close 7-run win over England in the semi-final. Meanwhile, New Zealand secured their place in the final with a convincing victory against the South Africa national cricket team.

For India, the match is a chance to win a record third T20 World Cup title at home. For New Zealand, it is an opportunity to lift their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy. With a record prize pool of $13.5 million and a pre-match closing ceremony featuring international star Ricky Martin and Indian singer Falguni Pathak, the atmosphere in Ahmedabad is expected to be electric as fans wait to see who will become the new champions of the shortest format of cricket.