Ahmedabad coronavirus: Sanand under complete lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike – What’s allowed, what’s not

Sanand (Ahmedabad) Corona Cases: The Gujarat government has ordered a complete lockdown of Sanand town following spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few days. According to a report in The Indian Express, Sanand will be placed under a strict lockdown for five days, starting May 13 (Wednesday). Sanand, located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, is known as the automobile hub of the state.

The decision was taken following the rising number of coronavirus cases in the town, which is 25 km from Ahmedabad. According to the order issued by the administration, no shop will be allowed to operate in the town between May 13 and May 17. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to operate.

“We are witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in areas around Sanand town like Dholka, Daskroi, Shela, etc. To check the spread of the infection from those areas to Sanand, this decision has been taken,” Prant Officer JJ Patel told The Indian Express.

“So far, vegetable and grocery shops were allowed to remain open in the town. Now, that will not be allowed till May 17. Only medicine and milk sale will be allowed,” he said.

Patel said that Sanand has reported eight positive cases so far. While one has died, five patients have recovered. Currently, there are two active cases. The total number of positive cases in Ahmedabad’s outskirt has increased to 113.

Ahmedabad is the largest city in Gujarat and has reported more than 350 deaths, placing it next to Mumbai as far as Covid-19 fatality is concerned.

Last month, the inter-ministerial central teams visited Ahmedabad and Surat to assess the ground situation. The team said that auto industries in Sanand are functioning with 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meet on Monday that most parts of the state barring six municipal corporations have returned to normalcy during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Ahmedabad was one of these six cities that the chief minister had referred to.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Gujarat has reported 537 deaths so far and 8,903 positive cases.