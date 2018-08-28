Ahmedabad Cooperative Bank sues Rahul Gandhi for criminal defamation over demonetisation remarks

Gandhi had said, “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. Rs 750 crore in 5 days!”

The Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) has sued Congress president Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala over their allegation that the bank was involved in a “scam” to convert “Rs 750 crore” within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

In its complaint, the bank contended that the two leaders had levelled “false and defamatory allegations” against the bank. After the complaint, filed by bank chairman Ajay Patel, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi ordered a court enquiry into the matter under section 202 of the CrPC. The matter is listed for September 17.

As per reports, Gandhi and Surjewala had alleged that the ADCB had received deposits of Rs 745.59 crore of demonetised currencies within five days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Surjewala is the chief spokesperson of the Congress. In its plea, the bank said that statement made by both the Congress leaders was false because the bank did not exchange such a huge amount.

Further, the plea states that bank did not have such huge amount to exchange.

In a tweet, Gandhi had said, “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. Rs 750 crore in 5 days!” “Millions of Indians whose lives were destroyed by demonetisation, salute your achievement,” he had added.

On the other hand, Surjewala had said, “We expect the prime minister will himself come forward and give answers on the charges against Amit Shah, whom he has appointed.”

He had also sought an independent time-bound probe into this entire ‘scam’.