Ahmedabad: 81 detained as they gather for anti-CAA protest

December 29, 2019

Activists from civil society groups, faculty members of educational institutions including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, trade union leaders and students gathered at the site for staging a demonstration around 5 pm.

Eighty-one persons including students were detained on Sunday as they gathered to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens near Gujarat University here, the police said. They were taken into custody as the protest had no permission and released soon afterwards, the police said.

Activists from civil society groups, faculty members of educational institutions including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, trade union leaders and students gathered at the site for staging a demonstration around 5 pm. “They were detained as the police had denied permission for the protest,” inspector H M Vyas of Gujarat University police station said.

The activists had sought permission to hold protest on a footpath between the gates of Kanoria Centre for Arts and Amdavad-ni-Gufa. The permission was not given for fear that it may create a law and order problem and disturb the traffic, the officer said. They were taken to the University police station and released, he added.

