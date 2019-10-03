‘Where has the party gone?’ Ahmed Patel’s video discussing Congress prospects in Haryana with Azad, Hooda goes viral

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (File Photo/PTI)

Haryana Assembly elections: In what could come as a major embarrassment for the party, three top Congress leaders were caught on camera discussing the prospects of the party in the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana. The leaders, as per their conversation which is fairly audible in the video, do not sound too optimistic about the party’s performance in the upcoming elections. This comes at a time when the Congress is already grappling to contain the rift within the Haryana unit over the issue of ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The video shot outside the Parliament building shows Ahmed Patel apparently discussing ticket allocation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“Surjewala ko kitni di (How many were given to Surjewala?” Patel asks Hooda in the video. “Four,” Hooda replies. While it is unclear what is Hooda referring to, sources said the talk was about the number of seats allocated to Surjewala’s supporters. Surjewala himself will be contesting from Kaithal Assembly seat.

WATCH VIDEO :

हुड्डा साहब और अहमद पटेल जी डिस्कस कर रहे हरियाणा में कांग्रेस की कितनी सीट आने वाली । अहमद पटेल साहब पूछ रहे है, पार्टी गई कहा ? pic.twitter.com/Zke00FxeE6 — Jawahar Yadav (@jawaharyadavbjp) October 2, 2019

After a quick calculation, a visibly perturbed Ahmed Patel says,”Party gayi kahan? (Where has the party gone)”. “Iske kahne ka matlab hai baaki log neutral hain? (You mean to say others are neutral?,” Patel adds. “Haan neutral hain,” Hooda says in his response.

Haryana elections: Full list of Congress candidates

Some reports claimed that the talk between the veteran Congress leaders was over the party’s internal survey for Haryana assembly elections in which it has emerged that the party will win just 14 seats. Congress had won 15 seats in the state in the last assembly elections in 2014.

The 38-second video is certain to add to embarassment for the Congress which is finding it hard to contain the discontent over ticket distribution in Haryana. Former state party unit president Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday staged a protest outside interim president Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging corruption in ticket distribution.

He claimed that Congress was selling election tickets to seekers. Tanwar, who was replaced by Kumari Selja as Haryana Congress president last month, said that the party was asking for Rs 5 crore for Sohna assembly constituency.

The Congress has already released the list of all 90 candidates for Haryana assembly elections scheduled to be held on October 21. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.