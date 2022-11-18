Ahir regiment protest live: Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna

Traffic movement in Gurugram will remain affected on Friday in the wake of Ahir regiment protest near Khedki Daula toll. An advisory by the Gurugram traffic police read, “The traffic flow may get affected tomorrow in the wake of Ahir regiment demand protest near Kherki Daula toll. Therefore, all commuters and travellers are requested to follow alternative routes for tomorrow.”
The advisory further read, “Those coming from Jaipur to Delhi may take diversion from Pachgaon and follow KMP for Delhi and other areas. Those commuting from Manesar to Gurugram or Delhi may follow U-turn from Givo cut near Kherki Daula toll and take SPR to Golf course extension route. Those travelling from Gurugram or Delhi to Jaipur may take a diversion route from Rajiv chowk to Sohna and then KMP route. Similarly, those commuting from Gurugram to Jaipur may take a diversion from Hero Honda chowk to Pataudi road and then further.”
Earlier, in March protest by the Ahir community had disrupted traffic on a six-kilometre stretch on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway. The protesters were camping near the Kherki Daula toll plaza since February 4, demanding an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.
The formation of a separate regiment for Ahirs has been a long-standing demand of the community in the Ahirwal region, comprising of the Gurgaon, Rewari and Mahendragarh belt.