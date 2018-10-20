Ahead of Telangana polls, Hindu Vahini founder Swami Paripoornananda joins BJP

Paripoornananda, who founded Hindu Vahini, is known for his hard-line speeches and has a significant following in Telangana. (IE)

Telangana-based Sree Peetham’s Swami Paripoornananda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Welcoming him into the saffron party, Shah said that Paripoornananda has contributed to the fields of social service and religious activities and his presence will strengthen the party, especially in South India.

He further said that Swamy will infuse new energy in the BJP and boost the party’s election prospects in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Paripoornananda said that he has joined the party as a Karamyogi and would work as a Sevak without any expectation. He also said that he would spread the message of the saffron party to southern parts of the country.

Recently, the state police had externed the seer from Hyderabad for allegedly making provocative speeches. However, a division bench of the High Court later suspended the police order.

Paripoornananda, who founded Hindu Vahini, is known for his hard-line speeches and has a significant following in Telangana. The state will go to polls on December 7.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the BJP Parliamentary Board is expected to meet on Saturday to discuss the role of Paripoornananda. The Board may also decide whether Swamy will contest the upcoming election in the state.