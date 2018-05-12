Ahead of Tej Pratap-Aishwarya Rai wedding, RJD leader shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Patna

Just hours before the high-profile wedding of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has suffered a huge blow on Saturday.

Just hours before the high-profile wedding of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal has suffered a huge blow on Saturday. In a very shocking incident, an RJD leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Patna. Dina Gope was killed when he was returning home after attending a relative’s marriage. Criminals used an AK-47 to kill him near his residence in Anushabad.

This comes as a huge shocker amid tightened security imposed since Friday in view of Tej Pratap’s marriage which is set to take place on Saturday night. Over 10,000 guests, including VIPs like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, are likely to attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, the septuagenarian RJD supremo Lalu Yadav has been granted six-week provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam cases on medical ground. After arriving from Ranchi on three-day parole to attend his son’s marriage, Prasad is stayed put at 10 Circular road home.

Lalu Prasad had earlier sought a five-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son. Last week, Prasad had moved an application for provisional bail before the Jharkhand High Court which got deferred till May 11 on account of a strike by lawyers. The RJD chief was recently shifted from AIIMS Delhi to Ranchi after doctors there declared him fit. He could not attend the engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap at Patna on April 18 over which his family had expressed sorrow. Tej Pratap had posted an emotional tweet “miss you Papa.”

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai’s wedding is expected to be a grand affair and will be held at the city’s veterinary grounds and the preparations have already begun. Pandals have been erected at the house of Rabri Devi where pre-wedding rituals will be conducted as well as at the residence of Chandrika Rai, where the marriage will take place in a traditional way. Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.