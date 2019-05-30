Ahead of swearing-in, PM Modi pays tributes at memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By: |
Updated: May 30, 2019 7:40:08 AM

Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Modi oath, Modi swearing inNarendra Modi pays remembers Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ahead of swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Prime Minister later visited the National War Museum adjoining the India Gate where he paid homage to the country’s fallen heroes.

Senior BJP leaders including BJP president Amit Shah were accompanying Modi during Modi’s visit to Raj Ghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial.


According to television reports, Modi is expected to call ministers-designate for tea at this residence. It is likely that whoever attends the meet, will be given a berth in the new Cabinet. Reports say that PM Modi and Amit Shah will personally be dialing the NDA leaders to inform them they will be ministers in the new government and take oath today evening.

Earlier, it was reported that Modi will be accompanied by all the 303 newly-elected BJP MP to Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal Samadji, but it couldn’t materialise due to security concerns. All the newly elected BJP MPs will pay homage to Gandhi and Vajpayee later in the day.

Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in Delhi in view of the event. According to a report in news agency PTI, over 10,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital. Over 2,000 others will secure the route meant to be taken by Narendra Modi and foreign guests. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. As many as nearly 8,000 guests are likely to attend the ceremony which includes leaders of BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ahead of swearing-in, PM Modi pays tributes at memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition