Ahead of swearing-in, PM Modi pays tributes at memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term, Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Prime Minister later visited the National War Museum adjoining the India Gate where he paid homage to the country's fallen heroes. Senior BJP leaders including BJP president Amit Shah were accompanying Modi during Modi's visit to Raj Ghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah pay tribute at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, the memorial of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com\/AjOev0ksJP \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019 According to television reports, Modi is expected to call ministers-designate for tea at this residence. It is likely that whoever attends the meet, will be given a berth in the new Cabinet. Reports say that PM Modi and Amit Shah will personally be dialing the NDA leaders to inform them they will be ministers in the new government and take oath today evening. Earlier, it was reported that Modi will be accompanied by all the 303 newly-elected BJP MP to Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal Samadji, but it couldn't materialise due to security concerns. All the newly elected BJP MPs will pay homage to Gandhi and Vajpayee later in the day. Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Ram Nath Kovind. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place in Delhi in view of the event. According to a report in news agency PTI, over 10,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital. Over 2,000 others will secure the route meant to be taken by Narendra Modi and foreign guests. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 7 pm at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. As many as nearly 8,000 guests are likely to attend the ceremony which includes leaders of BIMSTEC nations, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.