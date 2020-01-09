Ahead of Republic Day, 3 men inspired by ISIS arrested; planned terror strike in NCR or UP: Delhi Police

By: |
Published: January 9, 2020 6:14:59 PM

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said.

Republic Day, Delhi Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, Wazirabad area, ISISThe suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said. (Representational image)

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested three men on Thursday who were inspired by ISIS and planning terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, they said. The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ahead of Republic Day 3 men inspired by ISIS arrested planned terror strike in NCR or UP Delhi Police
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted underworld don, arrested by Mumbai Police in Patna
2Justice Dilip B Bhosale resigns as Lokpal member, nine months after appointment
3Envoys from 16 nations arrive on two-day visit in Kashmir to assess ground situation