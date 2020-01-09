Ahead of Republic Day, 3 men inspired by ISIS arrested; planned terror strike in NCR or UP: Delhi Police

The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, they said.
Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested three men on Thursday who were inspired by ISIS and planning terror strike in the National Capital Region or Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
The three were arrested following an exchange of fire in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, they said. The suspects have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Abdul Samad (28) and Syed Ali Navaz (32), police said.
