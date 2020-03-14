Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress MLAs from Gujarat may be shifted to Jaipur: Report

By: |
Published: March 14, 2020 8:13:54 PM

Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on March 26.

rajya sabha, rajya sabha pollsThe Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were likely to arrive on Saturday night.

Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat might be shifted to Jaipur as the party feared cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Saturday.

“Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat would be shifted to Jaipur,” a source in the grand old party said.

Related News

The Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were likely to arrive here on Saturday night, he added.

Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are already staying in two resorts here amid a political crisis there.

Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on March 26.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls Congress MLAs from Gujarat may be shifted to Jaipur Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar
2Stick to 2010 NPR, no NRC; hurts Muslims, Hindus more: Delhi CM Kejriwal
3Slashing of interest rates on SBI savings bank accounts to fund Yes Bank revival: Congress