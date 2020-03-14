Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress MLAs from Gujarat may be shifted to Jaipur: Report

The Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were likely to arrive on Saturday night.

Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat might be shifted to Jaipur as the party feared cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, sources said on Saturday.

“Several Congress MLAs from Gujarat would be shifted to Jaipur,” a source in the grand old party said.

The Congress lawmakers from Gujarat were likely to arrive here on Saturday night, he added.

Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are already staying in two resorts here amid a political crisis there.

Elections for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on March 26.