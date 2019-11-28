Ahead of oath ceremony, Shiv Sena drops objections to ‘secular’ reference in Common Minimum Programme

Shiv Sena Bhawan illuminated ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of party chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister. (PTI Photo)

The Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra will commit to uphold the “secular values” enshrined in the Constitution and will arrive at a consensus in case of contentious issues that have an impact on the “secular fabric” of the nation, states the preamble of the Common Minimum Programme of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress released in Mumbai today.

The repeated references indicate a major turn in the core ideological beliefs of the Shiv Sena which has always projected itself as a champion of the Hindutva cause. It was this belief that Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena stood for thus far.

In fact, it was widely reported that in the run-up to the alliance of the three parties being finalised, the term “secular” had been a sticking point in the discussions, with the Shiv Sena repeatedly objecting to its use in the Common Minimum Programme. However, with Uddhav Thackeray set to take oath as Chief Minister shortly from now, the aversions seem to have been dropped for the larger cause.

Besides promising farm loan waivers and a host of other measures for education, health and urban development, the CMP, under the section of social justice, also talks about the government adopting “various schemes to eliminate the social, educational and economic backwardness of the minority community and implement constitutional safeguards for its security welfare in letter and spirit”.

The mention of the government working towards the development of the minority community is also a departure from the Shiv Sena’s majoritarian stand that it has taken all along. Ahead of the elections, Ayodhya served as the perfect poll plank for the Shiv Sena and Thackeray to make a political point. That, and more, is all set to change now.