Ahead of Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet, China hails moves to appoint Aamir Khan as brand Ambassador to promote trade

Khan has become famous with his ‘Dangal’ movie in China which was watched by President Xi. (Bollywood Hungama)

Ahead of tomorrow’s informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, China today hailed reports that India plans to appoint Bollywood star Aamir Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries. “I saw relevant reports. We all know that Amir Khan is a famous Indian actor. Many Chinese people, including myself, have watched his starring movie ‘Wrestling!’,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing in Beijing today.

Some reports said that the Commerce Ministry is planning to appoint the Bollywood star as brand ambassador to promote trade ties between the two countries. Khan has become famous with his ‘Dangal’ movie in China which was watched by President Xi. His other movie ‘Secret Super Star’ has also become very famous in China raking up record box office earnings. “The story of the father’s struggle to make his daughters top wrestlers is very inspiring,” Hua said.

On tomorrow’s Modi-Xi informal summit being held here, she said the two leaders will have in-depth exchange of views on the overall, long-term, and strategic issues of the future development of China-India relations. “We are willing to work together with India to take this important meeting as an opportunity to push for faster and better development,” she said.

She said at present, China-India relations have maintained sound momentum of development under the guidance of the leaders of China and India, and in particular, people-to-people and cultural exchanges are in the ascendant. There are 14 pairs of sister cities between China and India. Last year, more than a million people travelled, more than 20,000 Indian students study in China, and there are 42 flights a week between China and India, Hua said.

Practicing Yoga and enjoying Bollywood movies have become the new trends for the young Chinese. These exchanges undoubtedly narrowed the distance between the people of China and India and enhanced the understanding, friendship and mutual trust between the two peoples, she said.