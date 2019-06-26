Ahead of July deadline, over one lakh people excluded from NRC in Assam

More than a lakh people, who were part of the final draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, have been excluded from the additional draft exclusion list published on Wednesday.

The additional exclusion list names 1,02,462 people whose were in the draft citizens’ list published in July 2018 but were eventually deemed ineligible for inclusion, news agency PTI reported.

The Assam citizens’ list, which was prepared in 1951, is being revised for the first time in over 65 years to check illegal migration into Assam from the neighbouring Bangladesh.

People who were excluded from the list will be told separately and will have the opportunity to register their claims at the delegated NRC help centres by July 11, 2019.

More than 40 lakh people were excluded in the draft citizens’ list released on July 30, 2018, stirring a massive row. It must be noted that the draft list had listed the names of 2.9 crore persons out of 3.29 crore applications.

A large number of people have applied for re-verification and the list is being revised under the keen eye of the Supreme Court.

It is to be noted that the NRC Additional Draft Exclusion List will include the results of claimants and objectees who are appearing for hearings being conducted. The final results of the said hearings, along with the final NRC, will be released on 31st July 2019.

How to check NRC Assam draft list 2019

Starting 10am on June 26, 2019 on Wednesday, the hard copies of the Additional Draft Exclusion List will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner/ SDO (Civil)/ Circle Officer during office hours.”

You can also access the list online at nrcassam.nic.in.

What to do if your name is not included?

On July 31, the final NRC, a list of Assam’s residents, will be released. An individual who has not found his or her name in the NRC can appeal any such tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order from the NRC with the valid grounds for appeal.

What is NRC?

The National Register of Citizens or NRC is a register with names of all legal Indian citizens. First prepared in 1951, the NRC list has been updated for Assam for the first time. It is said that the state which shares its border with Bangladesh has faced illegal immigration for a longtime and NRC is the answer to prevent further inflow.

The process of NRC revision had begun in 2013 under the monitoring of the Supreme Court of India. In December 2017, a part draft NRC list was published and later in July 2018, the complete draft of NRC was published.

The NRC has come under fire for its inconsistencies, notably the case of Indian Army veteran Mohammad Sanaullah who was declared a foreigner and taken into custody by the Assam Police.