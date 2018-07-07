Ahead of July 12 meeting with Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar embarks on a two-day Delhi visit; to meet Arun Jaitley, Ram Vilas Paswan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is arriving here on a two-day visit during which he will meet party bearers to chalk out the future strategy in view of the ongoing rift within the two key constituents of the NDA – JD(U) and BJP over the seat-sharing issue for both 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Assembly elections. According to reports, Kumar is likely to meet the BJP top brass including Union Minister Arun Jaitley and LJP national president Ram Vilas Paswan. There are also reports doing the rounds that he may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, Kumar will participate in the national executive meeting of the Janata Dal (United) here. Kumar is likely to articulate his party’s position on a host of issues ahead of the general elections as there has been speculation about his next political move.

Kumar’s visit to Delhi comes few days before his scheduled meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Patna. Shah will travel to Patna on July 12 where he will meet the partners of the NDA and hold a separate meeting with Kumar to discuss the political situation. It is expected that Kumar will raise the seat-sharing issue with Shah and ask him to seal the deal well in advance to avoid rift within the allies when the country goes to polls in 2019.

Speaking to reporters, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that a meeting between Kumar and Paswan can’t be ruled out when the former travel to Delhi on Saturday. “Ram Vilas ji had called me. Though no meeting has been fixed as of now, Nitishji will surely try to meet leaders of NDA allies during New Delhi visit.”

Tyagi, however, said that nothing much should be read from the CM’s visit to the national. He said that the objective of his visit to strengthen the organisational structure of the party ahead of elections.

The NDA in Bihar has four partners this time – BJP, JD(U), LJP and RLSP. Before 2014, JD(U) and BJP had contested elections together. The LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan and RLSP of Upendra Kushwaha had contested elections separately. But in 2014, when Nitish announced his departure from the BJP-led alliance, LJP and RLSP joined the NDA. But last-year Kumar returned to the NDA fold after dissolving the Grand Alliance of JD(U), RJD and Congress.

The BJP had won 22 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and its allies LJP and RLSP had six and three, respectively. The JD(U) had won only two seats.

The BJP is now facing an uphill task to keep all the partners intact ahead of 2019 and 2020 elections in view of their demands that they should be given a respectable number of seats to contest elections.