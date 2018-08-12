Ahead of Independence Day, BJP starts ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Jammu

The ‘Har Ghar Tringa’ campaign was started from Shivaji chowk here. (Representational photo: IE)

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit today kick-started a campaign to distribute the country’s flags among people in the region ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The ‘Har Ghar Tringa’ campaign was started from Shivaji chowk here. It was led by BJP state president Ravinder Raina and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta who distributed the tricolour to shopkeepers of the area.

Addressing the gathering, Raina said such initiatives should be taken by all so that the “tiranga” (tricolour) reaches every household and is seen fluttering on every rooftop on August 15.

“This is the best way to celebrate Independence Day,” he said.

Gupta advised party activists to expand the campaign and ensure that the national flag is hoisted at every house, village and city on Independence Day.

“We can encourage younger generation and make them aware about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for attaining Independence,” he said and suggested the workers to involve school children in the campaign in the future.